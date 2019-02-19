Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A trio of wandering cows strolled into a supermarket in Hong Kong and were caught on camera feasting on produce.

A video captured by a witness at the Fusion store in Mui Wo shows the three cows eating fruits and vegetables while shoppers look on in amusement and surprise.

A representative for Park'n'Shop, which operates the Fusion store, said the cows left on their own soon after the events in the video.

The representative said damaged produce was thrown out and the rest of the fruits and vegetables that came into contact with the bovines were cleaned.

The incident was reported to police.