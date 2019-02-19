Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured a reptile battle royal on camera when he came across a fight between an alligator and a python.

Rich Kruger posted a video to Facebook showing he face-off between the large alligator and the Burmese python, which Kruger estimated was more than 10 feet long.

Kruger said the battle occurred at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Everglades National Park.

The video shows the alligator come out victorious in the confrontation and make the invasive python into a meal.