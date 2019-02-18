Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Passengers on an Indonesian flight captured video of a scorpion that climbed out of an overhead compartment when the plane landed.

Witnesses aboard Lion Air Flight JT-293 said the plane, which departed from Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Riau, had landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, when a woman opened an overhead compartment and the scorpion scurried out.

The passengers summoned flight crew members, but the scorpion climbed back into the overhead compartment before they arrived. The venomous arachnid was not located.

"Ground service officers and technicians immediately carried out in-depth search and thorough handling of the aircraft after the passengers and cargo were removed, but no animals were found," airline spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said.

Lion Air said the plane had been sprayed for pests a week earlier. Officials said they are investigating how the creature ended up on the plane.