Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A German group gathered nearly 3,000 people to break a Guinness World Record for most people dressed as Smurfs in one location.

The organizers, a group called Da Traditionsverein, gathered a total 2,762 people in blue face paint and red or white hats in Lauchringen on Saturday.

The Record Institute for Germany verified the number on its website and issued certificates to participants.

Evidence of the gathering has been submitted to Guinness World Records, which lists the current record for a Smurf gathering as 2,510 people who donned costumes in 2009 in Wales.

The Smurfs, known as Die Schlumpfe in Germany, were created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958.