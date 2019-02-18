Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family's beloved dog is back home safe after escaping from a family friend's yard and turning up eight months later and 175 miles away.

Tom Woollacott said he brought his 5-year-old king shepherd, Kaiser, back to his Ashby home Friday after driving to South Paris, Mass., to pick the dog up from a shelter.

Woollacott said Kaiser had escaped in June from the yard of a family friend who was dogsitting while Woollacott hosted his brother's wedding at his home. He said Kaiser jumped a 6-foot wall to escape the yard.

"He had taken off once before for like 12 hours," Woollacott told the Bangor Daily News of a Fourth of July celebration. "The fireworks started going off and he bolted out, but he found his way back. But clearly he can get out of anything."

Missing Dogs Massachusetts said Kaiser eventually surfaced in Bethel, where he stole some meat from the porch of a woman whose freezer had broken down.

Bethel Animal Control Officer Sue Milligan captured the canine in early February and took him to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in South Paris.

The shelter's posts about the dog came to the attention of Missing Dogs Massachusetts and Missing Granite State Dog Recovery, which shared photos that were seen by the woman who was taking care of Kaiser when he escaped.

Shelter workers initially didn't believe the scruffy dog at their facility was the same animal in photos sent in by the woman, but Woollacott called the shelter and was able to describe "pretty much every lump and bump" on Kaiser's body, shelter volunteer Morgan Miles said.

Woollacott and shelter workers were equally at a loss as to how Kaiser ended up 175 miles from home.

"He clearly is the only one who knows truly what happened," Miles said. "Somebody could have picked him up or he could easily have traveled that distance himself over eight months. Honestly, I think he meandered all the way by himself."