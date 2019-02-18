Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A New York man who found a decades-old computer in his parents' attic switched it on and found old saved games -- and a letter from his late father.

John Pfaff, a professor at Fordham University School of Law, said he found the Apple IIe computer in the attic of his parents' home and decided to see if it still worked.

Pfaff said the computer had "sat in my parents' attic for years. Decades."

The professor said he was surprised to find it not only still worked, it asked if he wanted to continue a saved game of Adventureland.

Pfaff's now-viral Twitter thread featured photos of other games he tried out, including Neuromancer, which came to the attention of William Gibson, the author of the book of the same name that served as the game's inspiration.

Pfaff said going through the floppy discs with the computer, which dates from 1983, uncovered an even more special gem -- a letter his father wrote to him more than 30 years ago.

"Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp," Pfaff tweeted. "I REALLY WONDER what my theory [about] the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was."

"My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It's amazing to come across something so 'ordinary' from him," he tweeted.