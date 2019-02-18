Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A giant grapefruit grown in a Louisiana couple's garden broke two Guinness World Records, one for size and one for weight.

Doug and Mary Beth Meyer said their grandson was the first one to notice the grapefruit, which grew on a tree they bought several years ago and replanted in their Slidell back yard.

"He looked up in the tree and he says 'grandpa, that's a big grapefruit!' and I looked up in the tree and I said, 'Daryl, I think that might be the world's biggest grapefruit, and that's kinda how it all started,'" Doug Meyer told WGNO-TV.

The couple contacted Guinness World Records and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, which both sent representatives to the couple's home to examine the potentially record-breaking fruit.

The officials determined the grapefruit was a record-breaker twice over, measuring nearly 29 inches in circumference and weighing 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces. The grapefruit dwarfed the previous record for weight, a 7 point, 1 ounce fruit grown in Brazil in 2006.