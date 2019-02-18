Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The owner of an Illinois comic book store is searching for a new owner for the business in an unusual way -- an essay contest.

Carmelo Chimera said Chimera Comics in Oak Lawn will be turned over with all of its inventory to whomever writes him the most compelling essay and submits a $25 application fee.

The essay subject is "What Make A Great Comic Book Store?" and Chimera said it should be no more than 500 words.

"Winners will be select on a merit-basis by the answer to the question, what makes a great comic book store?" Chimera wrote on his website. "This is not a raffle or a drawing."

Chimera, who owns two other comic book stores in addition to practicing law and creating his own graphic novels, said he does not have enough time to continue operating the Oak Lawn store himself.

"People have been telling me for years I'm spreading myself too thin and now I'm finally understanding it," he wrote. "I am doing the store a disservice by not being there. I am doing everything less well than I could. So I need to focus."

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 28 or whenever Chimera receives 2,000 applications.