Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Pennsylvania lake where two large horses had wandered out onto the ice and fallen through into the freezing water.

The Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Company responded to the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm near Stroudsburg when the two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses were reported to be struggling in the frigid lake water after wandering out onto the ice.

"There was no way we were gonna pick them up, put them on the ice, and slide them out on a boat," Chief Leon Clapper, Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Company, told WNEP-TV.

The firefighters instead broke the ice to create a trench for the horses to be led back to shore.

The owners said the horses, named Wilhelm and Gunther, were recovering well.

"But thank heavens they're in good shape, eating right away, which is typical of the guys," said Deborah DiPasquale of Quiet Valley Farms.

"It was good to see they had a good appetite and have them both on their feet. That's always an important sign for a horse," she said.