Giant tree falls on California couple's home

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California couple said they are finding the humor in the situation after their house was crushed by an enormous fallen tree.

Brant Malan said he and his wife were not home around noon Thursday when a giant tree fell on their Glendale home amid heavy rain.

The tree was estimated to be 70-80 feet tall when it fell.

Malan said the tree crashed through the bedroom ceiling of the home, where the could has only lived for about a year.

The homeowner said insurance is expected to cover the damage, and he managed to find humor in the situation by turning a photo of the fallen tree into a Valentine meme reading: "I fell for you. Happy Valentine's Day."