Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Australian couple said it took about nine months of careful maintenance to grow a huge cabbage nearly the size of an adult person.

Rosemary Norwood and Sean Cadman, who operate Forest Walks Lodge, an eco-tourism guesthouse in Jackeys Marsh, Tasmania, said they started growing the cabbage in April and carefully kept it safe from wallabies and other garden thieves until late January.

Norwood said she grows cabbage every year, but this one was especially large.

"It doesn't always work out like this," Norwood told CNN. She said the cabbage's size could be attributed to "a good, wet spring, good rainfall and hot weather in the early summer."

Norwood said the cabbage was large enough to make two weeks' worth of coleslaw, German rotkohl and salads for guesthouse visitors.