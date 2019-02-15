Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Australian food company used a solar rooftop installation to cook up bacon and eggs to break the Guinness World Record for largest serving of breakfast rolls.

Primo Foods employees set up the solar-powered kitchen atop the company's Wacol, Queensland, factory and used it to cook up 2,091 breakfast sandwiches.

The company said the rolls were shared with workers, community members and local food banks after being officially counted by Guinness World Records.

The entire roof of the factory was covered in solar panels, which will remain in place to help power the facility.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating two huge firsts for Australia today; the launch of the country's largest single solar panel rooftop here at the Primo factory in Wacol, and an official Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of breakfast rolls, complete with our very own delicious shortcut bacon," Primo Foods Chief Operating Officer Bruce Sabatta said.

"We know Aussies love a good bacon and egg roll for breakfast, and we wanted to do something to celebrate with our staff and the local community," he said.