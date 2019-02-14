Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Toronto man turned winter weather into high art when he used a shovel to turn his backyard ice rink into a recreation of Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video to YouTube showing how he used a shovel after recent heavy snowfall to etch the "Snowna Lisa" into the snow that fell on his backyard ice rink.

The completed artwork bears a striking resemblance to Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting, the "Mona Lisa."

"This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa! Oh, you think that's bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloouvre," Greenfield wrote in a Facebook post.