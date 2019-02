Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at an Irish grocery store captured video of a man and his horse being escorted out of the store by staff.

Katie Boyd recorded video at the Tesco store in Finglas, Dublin, when she spotted a man leading a piebald horse by the reigns around the supermarket.

The video shows the man and his unusual pet being escorted out of the store by Tesco workers.

It was unclear why the man brought the large animal into the store.