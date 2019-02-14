Jet Ski launch ends with Porsche in the water

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian boat instruction business shared a cautionary video showing the aftermath of a failed launch that ended with a Porsche in the water.

The Perth Boat School posted a video showing what happened when the Porsche Cayenne attempted to launch a Jet Ski at a Woodman Point pier in Perth.

The sports car ended up being pulled into the water with the Jet Ski, leaving it half-submerged.

The boat school said the video seemed like "a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats."