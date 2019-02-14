Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy pulled over a garbage truck on a North Carolina highway when a bear was spotted riding atop the vehicle and munching on trash.

The Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce posted a photo to Facebook snapped by a Bertie County Sheriff's Office deputy about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 17 in Windsor.

The photo shows a bear riding on the garbage truck underneath some netting meant to keep wildlife out of the vehicle.

The driver, who said the bear must have been on the truck ever since his last pick-up in Dare County, was instructed to drive the bear the rest of the way to the landfill before releasing it.

The bear, however, climbed out from under the netting on its own and jumped off the vehicle before the exit to the landfill. The animal was last seen fleeing into the woods.