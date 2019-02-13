Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A teenager sledding on a British Columbia hill had his video camera running when he got into a mid-air collision with a rat.

Cole Salsman, 17, had his GoPro camera recording when he went sledding with some friends on Ryan Street Hill in Victoria to celebrate having a snow-related day off from school Tuesday.

Salsman's camera recorded the moment he went over a ramp on his sled and collided with a rat.

"I thought somebody's toboggan snapped and a piece of plastic flew my way," he told CTV News.

The rodent bounced off the sled, landed in the snow and quickly ran away.