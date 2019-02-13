Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A volunteer at a charity book sale in Arizona made an unusual discovery: a hollowed-out tome containing $4,000 cash.

Cathy McAllister, a volunteer at the Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association book sale in Phoenix, said she was preparing to throw out a damaged copy of The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire when she noticed something unusual.

"I fanned the book and someone had taken an X-Acto knife and cut a big hole in the middle of the book," McAllister told KPNX-TV.

The volunteer found a wad of cash inside the cavity.

"I thought it was Monopoly money," she said. "I took a closer look and I thought, 'This is real money!'"

McAllister said the book still had the name and address of its former owner inside, so she was able to return the cash to the family.

She said the man's daughter was shocked.

"She asked him 'Dad, was there any other book that you did this with?'" she said. "I'm sure they went home and opened up every other book in the bookcase."

McAllister said the book sale, which takes place annually and raises money for several local charities, has found lost cash before.

"We do find money every so often. You find a one or a twenty sometimes, but this was a different category -- not $4,000," she said.