Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera was recording when a pair of bear cubs broke into his house and raided the fridge.

A video posted to Facebook by conservation charity BEAR League shows the cubs coming into Bryan Kengott's Tahoe Vista home through an unlocked window.

One of the cubs raids the fridge while the other heads for the bedroom.

Kengott said the bears did not cause any major damage before he was able to scare them off by remotely triggering an alarm.

He said the cubs have tried to get back into his house every day since the Saturday break-in, but he has been extra vigilant about making sure the home is locked up securely.