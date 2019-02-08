Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Spanish 19-year-old born with only one arm said his childhood love of Lego led to his building a prosthetic arm out of the company's pieces.

David Aguilar, who is studying bioengineering at Barcelona's International University of Catalonia, said he has been tinkering with Lego inventions since he was 9 years old, and the hobby led to his developing a Lego prosthetic arm.

Aguilar, who goes by "Hand Solo" online, said he built his first arm when he was 18 and he now has several versions with a variety of functions.

He said the arms contain small motors inside to help the elbows and hands function like a biological limb.

Aguilar said he is studying to design low-cost prosthetics for people unable to afford more expensive limbs.