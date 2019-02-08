Large alligator traps Florida woman in home

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A reptile trapper was called to a Florida woman's home when an 8- to 9-foot alligator showed up and trapped her inside the house.

Victoria McCalister said she was preparing to leave her Estates at Silver Ridge, Orlando, home Thursday afternoon when she discovered the large gator prowling just outside her garage door.

McCalister contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which dispatched the trapper to the scene.

The FWC said the trapper ended up having to shoot the alligator because it was acting unusually aggressive, making a live capture too dangerous to risk.

McCalister said alligators have wandered through her yard before, but Thursday marked the largest one she'd seen -- as well as the first time one of the animals had trapped her inside her home for hours.