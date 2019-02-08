Hot air balloon makes lucky landing in neighborhood

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A hot air balloon made a lucky emergency landing in the middle of a California neighborhood, managing to avoid surrounding structures by a matter of feet.

The Murrieta Police Department said "poor weather and windy conditions" forced the balloon pilot to make an emergency landing Thursday morning in The Colony, a residential community in Murrieta.

A photo shared by the department shows the balloon landed mere feet away from a house.

The pilot said he had some help from witnesses on the ground.

"I threw a rope down to them, and they pulled me in," pilot Brian Lynch told KABC-TV. "It was just kind of lucky to have someone on the ground able to help."

Police said there were no injuries or property damage from the landing.