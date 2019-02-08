A Montana woman scored a $17,589 lottery prize just 8 months after her cousin won a jackpot from the same game. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Montana woman scored a $17,589 jackpot from the same lottery game that gave her cousin a jackpot just 8 months earlier.

Debra Parrish told Montana Lottery officials she has been playing lotto games for 30 years, and she is particularly fond of the Big Sky Bonus drawing game.

Parrish said she had a good feeling when she bought some tickets for the drawing last week and her premonition proved prophetic when she scored a $17,589 prize.

She said Big Sky Bonus luck must run in the family -- her cousin won a jackpot from the game just 8 months earlier.

"I was so happy when she won," Parrish said. "And now it was my turn."

Parrish said she plans to use her money to take her two daughters on a shopping spree and put the rest into savings.