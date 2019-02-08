Broom-wielding police chase raccoon out of house

BOLO: Home invasion suspect who escaped police custody. Suspect is 1’10” tall, approx 12 lbs & wearing a mask. Suspect is also believed to be armed w/ sharp teeth. If located, call #ChattPD & supply responding officers w/ a broom. #nottaughtintraining pic.twitter.com/X7lB7kgEFu

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee shared video of a group of officers using a broom to chase a home-invading raccoon out of the house.

The Chattanooga Police Department said officers responded to a home in the city on a report of a "home invasion suspect" who was "wearing a mask."

A video from the scene shows broom-wielding police chasing the masked intruder -- a raccoon -- out of the house.

"Suspect is also believed to be armed w/ sharp teeth. If located, call #ChattPD & supply responding officers w/ a broom. #nottaughtintraining," police tweeted.