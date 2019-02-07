Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Veterinarians in Montana said they were able to save a cat found frozen in the snow with a temperature too low for thermometers to read.

Dr. Jevon Clark, veterinarian at Animal Clinic of Kalispell, said Fluffy the cat was brought in by her owners after she was found unresponsive and buried in the snow amid 10-degree weather Thursday afternoon.

"I've never seen this. I've been in practice for almost 24 years and she was actually caked in ice, like those ice balls were caked on her all the way around her 360 degrees all the way around her. Her temperature was so low our thermometer wouldn't read it, so we know it was less than 90," Clark told KULR-TV.

A normal temperature for a cat is about 101 degrees.

Clark and his associate, Dr. China Corum, used heating pads and a heated cage to bring Fluffy's temperature up until she gained consciousness later in the afternoon.

Fluffy was then taken to an emergency clinic as her temperature remained dangerously low, but Clark said she had returned to normal by that evening.

Fluffy's owners said she is now strictly an indoor cat.