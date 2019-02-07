Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A visitor to a public restroom in Australia started recording video when he found his path blocked by a kangaroo munching on a roll of toilet paper.

David Muggleton said he went to use the bathroom at the Wilpena Pond campground in Flinders Ranges, South Australia, when he found his path to the toilets blocked by a gray kangaroo.

Muggleton's video shows the marsupial calmly enjoying a snack of toilet paper.

"Do you mind if I get past?" Muggleton says in the video. "What are you doing? How is that even tasty?"