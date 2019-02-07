Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A family returned to their southern India home after a few days away and discovered it had been invaded by a dangerous squatter -- a leopard.

Forest Department officials responded to the home in Pattavayal, near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, when the Rayan family arrived home from a wedding and found a leopard had moved into their home while they were away.

The officials said the leopard may have entered the home through a small gap between the roof and a wall on the rear of the house.

The leopard was captured safely using a trap and relocated away from the village, officials said.