Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A particularly bold bald eagle paid a visit to a fishing trawler in British Columbia to step right up to a fisherman and steal a fish.

The video shows a bald eagle land on a fishing trawler off the coast of Prince Rupert and stroll right up to a fisherman cleaning some of the vessel's catches.

The eagle insistently, but not aggressively, pushes toward the fish while the man gently tries to nudge it away.

The bird's persistence pays off when it manages to grab the fish in its beak to start to eat it.