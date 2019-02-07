Cat rescued from inside of bathroom wall

An RSPCA officer worked together with a pair of builders to free a cat from inside a bathroom wall. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers responded to a home in Wales where a cat somehow managed to become trapped inside a bathroom wall.

The RSPCA said the 8-year-old cat, Arthur, became trapped in a cavity wall behind the bathtub in the bathroom of his owner's Conwy home, and the owner attempted removing some bricks but couldn't reach the feline.

RSPCA animal collection officer Will Galvin worked with a pair of builders to free the dust-covered cat.

Arthur was taken to a veterinarian for a paw injury.

"Arthur is doing really well now -- and all holes in the bathroom have been securely blocked up!" said the cat's owner, Jeff Gill.