Toddler rescued from pizzeria's claw machine

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Alabama 2-year-old was rescued from a restaurant's claw machine when he crawled inside to try to get a toy.

Kelsey Ingersoll said her son, Ezra, was playing with his siblings and some friends' children in the game room at Rotolo's Pizzeria in Fairhope when she lost sight of the boy.

"I had been checking on the kids every couple of minutes to make sure they were still playing nicely and all of a sudden, my daughter ran over to me and said Ezra was in the machine," Ingersoll told AL.com. "It literally took him seconds!"

It turned out no one at the eatery had the key to open the machine, so police and firefighters were called to the scene.

The emergency responders were able to take the machine apart and pull out the toddler, who remained calm during the whole incident.

Ingersoll said Ezra was allowed to keep the toy he climbed inside the machine to retrieve.