Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man snapped a photo with a gargantuan catfish he caught in a lake -- before setting the underwater behemoth free.

The official Facebook page for Montgomery County posted a photo showing Kevin Moore posing with the gigantic catfish he reeled in Tuesday on Lake Tillery.

The county said Moore set the big fish free after snapping the photo.

"That means this is out there to be caught again," the post said.

The county said in a comment under the post that Moore did not weigh the fish, but "he told his sister it weighed about as much as him."