Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said a desire to save money on ingredients for lemon delights led to her winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Molly Upton told Missouri Lottery officials she visited a grocery store in Kansas City that she rarely patronizes because she was in search of low-priced pecans for her lemon delights.

The errand led her to fill up her tank at the QuikTrip gas station across the street, which she said she had never been to before.

Upton said she bought a 20X Lucky scratch-off ticket on impulse at the gas station.

"I'm not even a big lottery player," Upton said. "I stuck the ticket in the [Check-A-Ticket] machine, and it said 'Claim At Lottery.' I went back to the clerk and asked, 'Is something wrong with this machine?'"

It turned out the machine was working perfectly -- Upton needed to visit lottery headquarters to collect a $100,000 prize.

Upton said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her debts.