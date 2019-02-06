Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Samsung has released a new Tinder-like dating app with one unique twist -- the pictures show the insides of the user's refrigerator.

The Refrigerdating app for the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, a $4,000 smart fridge with a touchscreen on the door, allows singles to learn about potential mates based on what they keep inside the appliance.

"Simply upload an image and let the world know what kind of person you are," the app's website states. "Refrigerdating will then hook you up with a variation of fridges, of different tastes, to pick and choose from."

The site offers some tips for users looking to use food as the pathway to someone's heart.

"Don't narrow it down to fridges looking just like yours," the company suggests. "Remember it's the unexpected mixes that makes the three star restaurants."