Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian developer's Tinder-inspired app uses a similar swiping-based method to foster connections -- between people and dogs.

GetPet, from developer Vaidas Gecevicius, uses a Tinder-like interface to allow users to swipe past photos of adoptable dogs.

The app also includes some basic information about each dog, such as temperament and any special needs.

The app is now available in the Google store and developers say they are aiming to expand GetPet to include cats and other animals.