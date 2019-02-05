A British restaurant teamed with a distillery to create a gin distilled with plankton and caviar. Photo courtesy of The Man Behind the Curtain

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- An upscale British restaurant teamed with a distillery to create a house gin infused with an unusual flavor -- caviar.

The Man Behind the Curtain, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Leeds, England, teamed with distillery Slingsby to create the gin, which shares the restaurant's name.

The creators said the gin was distilled with plankton and Exmoor Caviar to create a "savoury, unique and deliciously bold" flavor.

The gin is available as an ingredient in specialty cocktails at the eatery, and bottles of the seafood-infused spirit can be bought at the restaurant for $130.