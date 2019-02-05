Man's mistake at lottery claims office leads to $30,000 prize

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A man who works in the same building as the Colorado Lottery office made a vending machine error that won him a $30,000 jackpot.

The winner, identified as John M., told Colorado Lottery officials he works in the same building as the Colorado Lottery claims office in Denver and he decided to take a break to cash in a $3 winner when his computer malfunctioned.

John collected his three dollar prize and decided to use it to buy another ticket, but he made a mistake when using the Colorado Lottery Ticket Vending Machine and accidentally bought a Nest Egg Scramble scratch-off ticket.

The error proved to be profitable when John made a second trip to the claims office on the same day to collect a $30,000 jackpot.