Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A California Girl Scout sold more than 1,000 boxes of cookies in a single day thanks to her parody of Cardi B's "Money" going viral online.

Kayla "Kiki" Paschall, 10, and her mom, Shania Accius, said they have struggled to sell their entire inventory of Girl Scout Cookies in previous years, so they decided to make the Cardi B parody video as an outside-the-box strategy.

"Every year, the last day of sales we're sitting out in front of some supermarket trying to sell our last few boxes," Accius told KTLA-TV. "So this year, we're like, OK let's try to do something strategically."

The video was posted online Friday, and by Saturday it had gone viral, even being reposted by the official Girl Scouts account on Twitter.

"Thin Mints are the best, Savannah Smiles delish, Do-si-dos are all bliss, Tagalongs divine, Toffee-tastic blows my mind, Hey, that really rhymes," Paschall raps in the video.

The mother and daughter said they sold out of their supply of cookies -- more than 1,000 boxes -- by the end of the day Saturday.