Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma puppy is learning to walk after undergoing a complicated surgical procedure to correct his upside-down paws.

Milo, a hound puppy surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary when he was just five weeks old, was initially unable to walk due to being born with a condition that turned his front paws upside down.

Jennie Hayes, who operates the sanctuary, took Milo to Oklahoma State University, where Dr. Erik Clary and his veterinary team determined the dog was living with a congenital dislocation of both elbows.

"Milo's surgery was complicated," Clary told KTRK-TV. "For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment. So once we did that, then we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Milo is now learning to walk with help from the animal hospital's rehabilitation team.

"With this next phase of treatment, there is much work to do and the outcome is still uncertain," Clary said. "Likely, it will be months before we can judge the final result. For now it is only stilted 'baby steps' with assistance. For a dog that couldn't walk, that's certainly progress, but we hope for more in the weeks ahead."