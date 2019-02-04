Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana came to the rescue of a struggling raccoon that had gotten its head stuck through one of the slats in a metal grate.

Meghan Gutierrez said she called the Lawrence Police Department on Sunday morning when she spotted the distressed trash panda while walking her dog near Amy Beverland Elementary School.

Gutierrez said the raccoon appeared to be tiring itself out and may have been in danger of suffocating itself.

Officers arrived minutes after the call and were able to rescue the raccoon.

"Not the average Sunday morning call, but thanks to their quick actions and response, they were able to help a furry friend out," Gutierrez told WXIN-TV.

"Good job to the officers who helped free this little fellow this morning!" police said in a Facebook post.