A Maryland man used the same numbers to win the same jackpot months apart in the state lottery's Racetrax game. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won the same amount from a state lottery game months apart using the same numbers to place the same bet.

The 58-year-old Severna Park man told Maryland Lottery officials he won $10,146 from the Racetrax virtual horse racing game in August of 2018 and he used the exact same combination -- a $1 Superfecta bet on horses 10, 1, 2 and 12 -- to win the same amount this month.

The man said the numbers represent the day his mother died. He said he initially tried her home address -- 10, 1, 7 and 2 -- but reverted to the same numbers he used in August when they failed to bring him luck.

"I won with the same numbers as in August, but it was not the combination I was trying to hit," he said.

The man said he plans to share half of his winnings with his daughter and use the rest to make upgrades to a rental property he owns.