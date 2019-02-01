Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Police in California said they responded to a burglary alarm and found a broken second-story window and an unusual burglary suspect -- a wild turkey.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded to a residence where a burglary alarm was triggered Wednesday and arrived to find a second story window had been shattered.

Police entered searched the home and found the wild turkey wandering loose in the living room.

"Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would only respond with fowl language," the department quipped.

The turkey was found to have only minor injuries and was released back into the wild.