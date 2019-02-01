Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A business owner in Texas captured video of a trio of wandering javelinas that made a rare appearance in a city's downtown.

Monica McLeod Sawyer, owner of The One Bride Guide and VP Wedding Planner, captured video about 10 a.m. Thursday of the javelinas -- wild pig-like animals also known as peccaries -- wandering around the front door of neighboring business All Good Fitness in downtown Corpus Christi.

"You know you're in Texas when javelinas show up downtown," McLeod Sawyer wrote.

Javelina sightings are common in the area, but locals said its rare to see them wandering loose through the city's downtown.

Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens said the javelinas were captured around 11:45 a.m.

Mike Gillis, a program manager for Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, said the javelinas will be released a safe distance away from populated areas.