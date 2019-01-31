Russian driver fined over carpet-surfing stunt

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Russia said a driver was fined after a video posted online showed two men being pulled through the streets of a city while riding on a rug.

The video shows two young men in Nizhny Novgorod being pulled through the city's streets by a vehicle while riding atop a length of carpet.

"A resident of the Sormovsky region carried his friends on a textile product attached to his car in the form of a carpet," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The driver was fined $15 for violating transportation rules, police said.