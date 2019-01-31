Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Chicken chain KFC is testing out a new sandwich that's making viral waves online due to one unusual ingredient -- Cheetos.

The KFC Cheetos Sandwich, being rolled out for testing at select locations in Virginia, Georgia, the Carolinas and other southern states, features an Extra Crispy chicken filet, a layer of crunchy Cheetos and a "special Cheetos" sauce.

The $4.79 sandwich is available until March 24, but company said the sandwiches could become available nationwide if there is enough interest.

The response to the unusual sandwich online has been mixed -- some social media users blasted it for being unhealthy, while others lamented that the release is limited.