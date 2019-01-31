Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A sinkhole that opened in the middle of a Florida road was found to be caused by an underground tunnel pointing toward a bank, the FBI said.

The FBI said a crew from the Pembroke Pines utility department was dispatched after the sinkhole was reported in the middle of South Flamingo Road on Tuesday night.

"They looked inside the hole and saw a power cord running toward the wood line," CBS Miami quoted FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock telling reporters. "At that time they called the Pembroke Pines police department who showed up, went to the wood lines, and noticed what looked the entrance to a tunnel."

Leverock said the tunnel was about 2 to 3 feet in diameter and investigators found a winch, a generator, a bucket, digging tools, a ladder, a stool and a pair of muddy boots nearby.

He said the FBI was contacted when police determined the tunnel appeared to be pointing toward the nearby Chase bank.

"I would say it's an attempted burglary of the bank. They're heading toward the ATM, I don't think they were doing that for any other reason," Leverock said.

Investigators said the tunnel was incomplete and there were no burglaries at the bank before the pathway was discovered. A cadaver-sniffing dog and a remote controlled camera were used to verify that there was no one inside the tunnel.