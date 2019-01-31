Cold weather leads to 'sun dog' illusions in Michigan sky

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Sub-zero temperatures in West Michigan led to many residents spotting a "sun dog" phenomenon that made it look as though there were two extra suns in the sky.

Photos snapped Thursday morning in various locations on the lower west side of the state show the sun being flanked by two illusion suns caused by the refraction of sunlight off ice crystals in the atmosphere.

The illusion was spotted as temperatures in the area were below -10 degrees for the second consecutive day.

The National Weather Service said the ice crystals also created a "sun pillar" above the sun that is visible in some photographs.