Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A rare variety of the infamously smelly durian fruit in Indonesia is causing a stink online with its unusual pricetag -- $1,000 per fruit.

The "J-Queen" variety of durian was spotted for sale at the Plaza Asia shopping center in Tasikmalaya, West Java, with a price tag of about $1,000, which is more than three times the average monthly wage in Indonesia.

The rare durian was created by a 32-year-old grower named Aka, who said they were cross-bred from two superior varieties of the fruit and the trees only bear fruit once every three years.

"My intention is to improve the welfare of farmers by creating superior durians," Aka told website Tribunnews. "I have had durian gardens in Kendal, Pekalongan, Banyumas, Pangandaran, and Gunung Tanjung, Manonjaya, Tasikmalaya."

The fruits have caused Plaza Asia to become a tourist attraction, with visitors lining up to snap selfies with the pricey produce.