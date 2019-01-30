Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A festival in the Philippines set a new Guinness record when 2,495 people dressed up as scarecrows and danced for two hours.

The Bambanti Festival in Isabela -- named for "bambanti," the the Iloco term for scarecrows -- saw the 2,495 dancers easily exceed the requirements set by Guinness: 250 people in scarecrow suits dancing for at least five minutes.

Guinness adjudicator Paulina Sapinska presented organizers with an official certificate after witnessing the attempt and verifying that it met the organization's requirements.

The Bambanti Festival, which began in 1997, is sponsored by the provincial government and promotes Isabela's local industries and tourism.