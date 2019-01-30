Owl survives crash, gets stuck in grill of SUV

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A surprised Utah man shared video of an owl that got stuck behind the front grill of his SUV after the bird and vehicle collided.

The video shows the owl peering out from behind the grill of the SUV in Lehi.

"I was driving home from my girlfriend's house when a large bird flew up from in front of me causing me to incidentally hit it with my vehicle," the filmer wrote. "I had assumed that it died on impact as the feathers disappeared shortly after impact."

The filmer said he was surprised to discover the owl was not only still alive, but had somehow ended up trapped behind the grill.

The man said an animal control officer was able to carefully extract the avian and take it to a wildlife rehabilitation center.