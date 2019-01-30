Chilly Illinois police arrest Elsa from 'Frozen'

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Illinois police department responded to this week's wave of subzero temperatures across the Midwest by jokingly placing Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen "under arrest."

The McLean Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing a woman dressed as the animated Disney heroine being handcuffed and placed in the pack of a police patrol vehicle.

The temperature in McLean was in the double-digit negatives Wednesday.

"ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled," the post said.

"Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.," the department wrote.